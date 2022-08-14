El Paso leadoff hitter José Azocar reached base five times in the Chihuahuas’ 13-5 win over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Sunday night at Southwest University Park. Azocar went 4-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, a single, a walk and four RBIs.

El Paso left fielder Brett Sullivan went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, four RBIs and a walk. Sullivan hit three home runs in the six-game series. The Chihuahuas hit three home runs Sunday and now have 173 this season, which is tied with the Albuquerque Isotopes for the most in Minor League Baseball.

The Chihuahuas won two of the six games against Sugar Land and won seven of the 11 games on their homestand. Sunday was the second straight game an El Paso leadoff hitter reached base five times, after Matt Beaty did so on Saturday. The Chihuahuas do not play on Monday.

Box Score: Space Cowboys 5, Chihuahuas 13 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Sugar Land (51-60), El Paso (61-49)

El Paso 13 Sugar Land 5 – Sunday

WP: Leasher (5-6)

LP: Bermudez (2-4)

S: None

Time: 3:04

Attn: 6,775

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Dell Diamond. El Paso TBA vs. Round Rock TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.