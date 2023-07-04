EL PASO, Texas – The Las Vegas Aviators scored the final five runs of Tuesday’s game at Southwest University Park to pull ahead and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 12-6. It was the first game of a six-game series.

The game was also the first home game on the 4th of July the Chihuahuas have ever hosted.

The Chihuahuas scored a run in the first inning Tuesday and they’ve scored in the first in six of their last seven games. Chihuahuas shortstop Tim Lopes led off for the seventh time this season and reached base three times, going 1-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and two walks.

Lopes’ 92 hits is tied for the Pacific Coast League lead. The Chihuahuas are now 5-4 all-time on the Fourth of July.

Recent El Paso reliever Angel Felipe pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning for Las Vegas a few weeks after being claimed on waivers by Oakland and assigned to the Aviators.

The Chihuahuas have lost six games in a row, which is the longest losing streak of the season and is tied for the longest in team history.