Aviators score 16 unanswered runs to beat Chihuahuas 20-11

EL PASO — The Las Vegas Aviators set a new Pacific Coast League record by hitting 11 home runs in their 20-11 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Friday night. The two previous 10-homer PCL games were by Phoenix in 1974 and Reno earlier this season.

The Aviators trailed 11-4 in the fourth inning Friday before scoring the final 16 runs of the game. The 20 runs and 22 hits were both the most allowed by the Chihuahuas pitching staff in a game this season.

Aderlin Rodriguez hit a three-run home run in the first inning for El Paso, his second consecutive game with a homer. The last two games between the Chihuahuas and Aviators have had 55 combined runs and 70 combined hits.

Team Records: Las Vegas (60-45), El Paso (63-42)

