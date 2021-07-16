Aviators rally to beat Chihuahuas, 9-5

LAS VEGAS, NV — The Las Vegas Aviators scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to break a late tie and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 9-5 Friday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. The Aviators have won the first two games of the series.

The Chihuahuas scored two early runs against longtime major league pitcher Homer Bailey, who was making his first start with the Oakland A’s Triple-A affiliate. One of those runs came on a solo home run from Matthew Batten, who went 2-for-2 with a walk and two RBIs. Batten now has at least one hit in 17 of his last 19 games.

Taylor Kohlwey went 2-for-5 for the Chihuahuas and now has four consecutive multi-hit games. San Diego Padres player Austin Nola led off and went 1-for-5 in his seventh MLB injury rehab game with El Paso.

Box Score: Chihuahuas vs. Aviators Live | 07/16/21 (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (25-35), Las Vegas (31-31)

Next Game: Saturday at 8:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Las Vegas Ballpark. El Paso LHP Jerry Keel (1-2, 6.30) vs. Las Vegas RHP Miguel Romero (0-3, 7.26). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

And that's an Aviators win 😎 pic.twitter.com/DTjhp5ReBZ — Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) July 17, 2021

Las Vegas 9 El Paso 5 – Friday

WP: Naile (5-0)

LP: McWilliams (2-2)

S: None

Time: 3:02

Attn: 6,235