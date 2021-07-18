Aviators power past Chihuahuas, 12-2

LAS VEGAS, NV — The Las Vegas Aviators scored six runs in a 12-batter bottom of the eighth inning and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 12-2 Saturday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. The six runs tied a Chihuahuas season high for runs allowed in an inning.

Ivan Castillo, Pedro Florimón and Robbie Podorsky all had two hits for El Paso in the loss. Matthew Batten went 1-for-4 with a double and now has hits in 18 of his last 20 games.

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola caught seven innings for El Paso Saturday in his eighth MLB injury rehab game. El Paso’s Luis Campusano played first base Saturday for the first time this season. Las Vegas has won the first three games of the series.

Box Score: Chihuahuas vs. Aviators Wrapup | 07/17/21 (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (25-36), Las Vegas (32-31)

Next Game: Sunday at 8:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Las Vegas Ballpark. El Paso RHP Jesse Scholtens (3-7, 5.64) vs. Las Vegas RHP Paul Blackburn (3-3, 4.55). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Las Vegas 12 El Paso 2 – Saturday

WP: Romero (1-3)

LP: Keel (1-3)

S: None

Time: 3:09

Attn: 7,463