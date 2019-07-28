Aviators narrow Chihuahuas’ division lead to two games with 11-2 win

The Las Vegas Aviators scored eight early runs in their 11-2 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Saturday night at Southwest University Park. Second-place Las Vegas is now two games behind the first-place Chihuahuas with one head-to-head game remaining between the two teams this season.

Aviators first baseman Seth Brown went 3-for-4 with four RBIs Saturday. Brown had two home runs Saturday and has now hit eight homers in 12 games versus El Paso this season. Josh Naylor went 2-for-4 with a double, triple and RBI for El Paso.

Trey Wingenter struck out two in a scoreless eighth inning for El Paso, his second scoreless outing with since being optioned by San Diego. El Paso outfielder Boog Powell allowed one run in the top of the ninth inning Saturday in his professional pitching debut.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/aviators-vs-chihuahuas/2019/07/27/579467#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579467

Team Records: Las Vegas (61-45), El Paso (63-43)

Next Game: Sunday, 6:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Las Vegas RHP Paul Blackburn (7-3, 4.88) vs. El Paso RHP Bryan Mitchell (0-2, 15.00). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.