Aviators fly past Chihuahuas 10-1, El Paso’s division lead cut to just one game

The Las Vegas Aviators beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 10-1 Sunday to sweep the three-game series. The Aviators hit 20 home runs in the series. It was the first time the Chihuahuas were swept in 2019.

Austin Allen’s solo home run in the bottom of the ninth prevented the Chihuahuas from being shut out for the fourth time this season. Designated hitter Travis Jankowski had three hits in the loss for El Paso.

Second-place Las Vegas has moved to one game behind the first-place Chihuahuas with 33 games remaining in the regular season. El Paso has been in first place since April 26th. The Chihuahuas and Aviators split their 16 head-to-head matchups this season, with the road team winning seven of eight in both ballparks.

The Chihuahuas do not play on Monday.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/aviators-vs-chihuahuas/2019/07/28/579468#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579468

Team Records: Las Vegas (62-45), El Paso (63-44)

Next Game: Tuesday, 6:05 pm at First Tennessee Park. El Paso LHP Dillon Overton (6-4, 6.63) vs. Nashville LHP Wes Benjamin (4-5, 6.49). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.