Albuquerque tops El Paso in series opener, 9-8

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso fell one run short of the biggest comeback in team history Thursday, as the Albuquerque Isotopes held on to beat the Chihuahuas 9-8. El Paso trailed 9-0 in the fourth inning before eight unanswered runs got them within one. The team record for biggest comeback win is seven runs, set multiple times.

One night after hitting a home run in the RMHC Triple-A All-Star Game, Luis Urias hit his 18th regular season homer of the season for El Paso. The Isotopes scored eight runs in the second inning, matching the most runs allowed in an inning this season by the Chihuahuas. Albuquerque’s Drew Weeks hit two homers in the inning to tie a Pacific Coast League record.

Former San Diego Padres first baseman Yonder Alonso had two RBIs for Albuquerque Thursday in his first game in the Colorado Rockies organization.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/isotopes-vs-chihuahuas/2019/07/11/579462#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579462

Team Records: Albuquerque (38-53), El Paso (55-35)

Next Game: Friday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque RHP Jeff Hoffman (4-5, 8.01) vs. El Paso RHP Bryan Mitchell (0-0, 7.11). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Comeback falls just short.



Back tomorrow night for Mariachis vs Margaritas! #MiLBesDivertido pic.twitter.com/9L2n1wlNcO — El Paso Margaritas (@epchihuahuas) July 12, 2019

Albuquerque 9 El Paso 8 – Thursday

WP: Howard (2-1)

LP: Keel (6-4)

S: Johnson (2)

Time: 3:33

Attn: 7,596