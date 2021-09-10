Albuquerque tops Chihuahuas 7-3 on Friday night

ALBUQUERQUE, NM — The Albuquerque Isotopes beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 7-3 Friday at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. The two teams have split the first two games of the series.

The Chihuahuas entered the game with the best team fielding percentage in Triple-A West but made three errors, their first three-error game since August 2 at Sugar Land. El Paso third baseman Nick Tanielu made just his second error in 87 games this season.

El Paso starting pitcher Caleb Boushley struck out seven batters in the loss and now has 15 strikeouts in his last two starts combined. Boushley also hit a ground ball single Friday, his first professional hit. Matt Batten and Jose Azocar both had two hits for the Chihuahuas.

Box Score: Chihuahuas at Isotopes Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (43-67), Albuquerque (48-62)

Next Game: Saturday at 12:05 p.m. at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. El Paso LHP Daniel Camarena (3-5, 4.76) vs. Albuquerque RHP Frank Duncan (4-2, 4.25). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Albuquerque 7 El Paso 3 – Friday

WP: Bird (4-1)

LP: Boushley (3-8)

S: None

Time: 2:56

Attn: 4,631