Albuquerque powers past El Paso, 13-1

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Albuquerque Isotopes scored nine early runs for the second straight night and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 13-1 Friday. It was the most lopsided loss of the season for the Chihuahuas.

Sam Hilliard went 3-for-5 with two home runs, including a grand slam, the Isotopes’ second grand slam in as many nights. El Paso’s sole run came on an RBI single by Boog Powell in the bottom of the fourth.

Infielder Matthew Batten pitched a scoreless ninth inning for El Paso, the fourth time this season a Chihuahuas position player has pitched, with three of those outings taking place in games vs. the Isotopes.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/isotopes-vs-chihuahuas/2019/07/12/579463#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579463

Team Records: Albuquerque (39-53), El Paso (55-36)

Next Game: Saturday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque RHP Rico Garcia (0-1, 7.20) vs. El Paso LHP Dillon Overton (3-4, 7.59). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

