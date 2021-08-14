Aces defeat Chihuahuas 8-3 in game halted early by rain

EL PASO, TEXAS – The Reno Aces scored four first inning runs and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 8-3 Saturday night. The game was completed early after heavy rain halted the bottom of the ninth inning with one out.

El Paso’s Matthew Batten led off for the fifth consecutive game and went 2-for-4 with a walk. Chihuahuas center fielder Jose Azocar went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a stolen base. El Paso reliever Parker Markel struck out three batters in two innings and now has 66 strikeouts in 41.1 innings this season.

Patrick Kivlehan went 0-for-4 and played right field for El Paso in his first Chihuahuas game since July 13 after spending the past month with the U.S. Olympic Baseball Team. Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Luke Weaver pitched 2.2 scoreless innings in an MLB injury rehab start for Reno Saturday.

Box Score: Aces at Chihuahuas Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Reno (51-36), El Paso (35-50)Next Game: Sunday at 6:05 p.m. at Southwest University Park. Reno TBA vs. El Paso LHP Luke Westphal (1-2, 7.24).