2020 Minor League Baseball season officially canceled

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Going, going, gone has never had such a sad context as it does today for El Paso baseball fans.

Any hope for an El Paso Chihuahuas season or minor league baseball, in general, this year is officially gone.

Minor League Baseball released a statement Tuesday afternoon informing the public of the canceled season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played,” said MiLB President and CEO Pat O’Conner. “While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.”

You can read the full statement below:

The MLB season is still up in the air, but there will definitely be no minor league ball until at least 2021.

The El Paso Chihuahuas also released information on the lost season.

“This year we will certainly miss the excitement, experience, and the sense of community that Chihuahuas baseball is well known for,” said MountainStar Sports Group and Chihuahuas President Alan Ledford. “While baseball is not happening at Southwest University Park in 2020, we will continue to serve our community and engage with fans throughout the region through social media, community efforts, and the hard work of our mascot, Chico.”

General manager Brad Taylor echoed the disappointment but also committed to making 2021 worth the wait.

“It is certainly disappointing to not have a 2020 season. As an organization, we will continue moving forward serving our community while planning for an amazing 2021 season,” said MountainStar Sports Group Senior Vice President and Chihuahuas General Manager Brad Taylor. “For now, we can stay connected through our various social media platforms and modern technology. Being apart makes us appreciate how great it will feel when we can all be together again. Let us continue to support those that work daily to keep us healthy, keep us fed and keep us safe.”