Skip to content
KTSM
El Paso
96°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Military
Education
Texas Politics
Crime
Immigration
Top Stories
Fewer migrants coming to Juarez after crackdown
Top Stories
Las Cruces residents concerned over large commercial vehicles on residential roads
2 dogs shot after police officer bitten in South El Paso
Man allegedly leaves courtroom before prison sentencing completed
Undocumented immigrants allegedly assault El Paso Border Patrol agent
Weather
Weather Cams
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Overtime
College Sports
Community
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
Cutting Edge
El Pawso Proud
Clear the Shelters
Studio 9
9 Stream
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Search
Search
Search
Baseball
McGrath takes perfect game in 8th inning, Chihuahuas top Storm Chasers 6-3 in 10 innings
El Paso rallies late for 6-5 win over Salt Lake
El Paso rallies late for 6-5 win over Salt Lake
Chihuahuas stay hot with series sweep in Las Vegas
Chihuahuas offense erupts for 12 runs in fourth straight win
More Baseball Headlines
Big rally gives Chihuahuas third straight win
Chihuahuas fight back to top Aces 6-4
Franklin graduate Fernie Rodriguez joins the El Paso Chihuahuas
A pitch for Beto: Gadsden remembers fallen teammate
From soccer stadium to baseball field: Southwest University Park set for Opening Day
San Diego Padres possess MLB’s best farm system
Rodriguez excited for his chance as Chihuahuas new skipper
Tatis Jr. to open 2019 season with Padres
Barajas enjoying call-up to Big Leagues after bringing Chihuahuas success
Tatis ready for Big League stardom, but a stop in El Paso likely comes first