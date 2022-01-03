Students wait in long testing lines to get tested for COVID before returning to school

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As El Paso students prepare to go back to class this week, long lines could be seen at COVID-19 testing sites.

At the testing site on Mesa in West El Paso, people told KTSM they had been waiting over four hours to get tested on Monday.

One Franklin High School student hoping to test negative before school starts on Tuesday.

“We both tested positive about a week ago, since school is starting back up again I just want to have a negative test before I go back,” said Inaki Guerrero a Franklin High School Student. “I know for a fact a lot of my friends aren’t going to be going to school for the first couple of days.”

Parents brought their children, saying it was worth the wait to make sure their kids were not positive before going back to the classroom.

“My daughter and her friend felt fatigued and headache and we just decided to be sure,” said Emeka Onuoha an El Paso father who waited in line to get tested for COVID-19 with his family. “They feel fine now but they go back to school as well.”

KTSM 9 News reached out to area school districts asking them what quarantine and isolation guidelines they would follow as the City and County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza is recommending 10 days despite the CDC’s new 5-day recommendation.

El Paso Independent School District, Ysleta Independent School District, and Socorro Independent School district responded saying, for now, they would follow the 10-day recommendation. KTSM 9 News is waiting for responses from Canutillo ISD and Clint ISD.

An El Paso mother of four bringing her children to get tested on Tuesday says she doesn’t mind her children needing to be at home longer, saying the important thing is that they don’t fall behind.

“Whether it’s 5 days or 10 days as long as they have the support from the schools and the parents to be able to stay at home and catch up and do what they need to do with the schools I say do as much necessary as you need to. If the school feels that 10 days is enough, sufficient then we’ll go with that,” Lorena Alcocer an El Paso mother.

A Spokesperson for the City of El Paso says Public Health Officials have met and will continue to meet with districts.

“Dr. Ocaranza and Public Health officials have and will continue to meet with the districts. Most recently the discussion was to update the schools about the current Isolation Guidance. We are continuing to follow what is currently in place, which is the 10-day isolation period. Updates are made to the guidance as best benefits to the current situation within our community. At this time, we are recommending, to continue to wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands often, and stay home if you are sick…” Laura Cruz Acosta, Spokesperson for the City of El Paso.

