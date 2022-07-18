(Motor Authority) — The Tesla Supercharger DC fast-charging network will open to non-Tesla electric cars in the U.S. for the first time, according to the White House. That would give more EV drivers access to one of the largest fast-charging networks in the country.2

Missing from the announcement was any specific timeline for installation of the new equipment, and how they will be deployed. Because the Supercharger standard is distinct from the CHAdeMO and Combined Charging Standards (CCS) used by other automakers, non-Tesla EVs can’t currently use Supercharger stations. It’s likely that any site Tesla plans to open to other EVs will need the new hardware mentioned by the White House.

According to the Alternative Fuels Data Center, Tesla has 6,077 Supercharger locations and 26,236 Supercharger connectors in the U.S., while the US. has a total of 45,378 public charging stations with 95,410 fast-charge and 240-Volt connectors.

Tesla earlier this year proposed opening its U.S. Supercharger network to other EVs if it got some of the federal funds from the $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed last November last year. That law earmarks $7.5 billion for EV charging and includes the goal of increasing the number of connectors to 500,000 outlets by 2030. In comments on how the money should be spent, Tesla proposed rebates for any of its Supercharger connectors co-located with CCS connectors.

The infrastructure law, which aims to lay the groundwork for a national charging network, is meant to fund new charging sites, not reimburse operators for opening up existing charging stations to other vehicles. It’s unclear if Tesla is expecting federal funds to install new charging stations compatible with other EVs.

Motor Authority has reached out to Tesla CEO Elon Musk via Twitter because the automaker has disbanded its public relations and communications team, and will update this story should the executive respond.

Tesla has already launched a pilot program in Europe granting other EVs access to its Supercharger sites. Launched in The Netherlands in late 2021 for vehicles with CCS connectors, it’s since been expanded to other countries. It’s worth noting that Tesla began considering CCS compatibility for its European network as early as 2018, but couldn’t do the same in the U.S. because CCS hadn’t launched when it began building Supercharger sites here.

That means opening the U.S. Supercharger network to non-Tesla EVs will be more difficult, but it would also give the growing contingent of non-Tesla drivers more places to charge.