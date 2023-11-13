Lincoln’s small lineup of four crossover SUVs sits large in the crosshairs of Ford’s luxury strategy. The big news for 2024, aside from price increases across the board, is the redesigned 2024 Lincoln Nautilus midsize crossover. It debuts a new hybrid powertrain expected to roll out in other Lincolns, and could foretell the shape of Lincoln’s delayed electric future.

Since 2021, Lincoln has made bold proclamations about being an electric-only automaker by 2030, similar to Cadillac. Unlike Cadillac, Lincoln still doesn’t have an electric production car to show for it. Ford’s luxury brand backed out of a deal with Rivian, likely delaying the launch of a full battery electric vehicle.

The Lincoln Star SUV concept debuted in April 2022, but aside from a flexible modular platform, it didn’t reveal much about the three electric vehicles planned for production by 2025. It’s coming, with Lincoln last October telling dealers to get on board with electrification or bail out.

Lincoln has enough electric vehicle development to borrow from Ford, with the Ford Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning up nearly 12% on the year. This quarter the Mach-E became the second bestselling electric crossover behind the Tesla Model Y, even though sales volumes leveled off from 2022. Ford slashed prices on the Lightning after successive price increases since its launch, presumably to offset a sales slide deriving from both less than expected demand and disruptions from the UAW strike.

For now, Lincoln remains a brand in transition, revving in neutral this year except for the Nautilus. A new trim name, “Premiere,” is used for base models. Here are the known changes and price increases.

2024 Lincoln Nautilus 2024 Lincoln Nautilus 2024 Lincoln Nautilus hybrid Black Label

2024 Lincoln Nautilus

Longer, wider, taller, and roomier, the redesigned midsize crossover embraces some of the new design language previewed by the Lincoln Zephyr design in China.

Seating five, the 2024 Lincoln Nautilus has more than 36 cubic feet of cargo room in back, suggesting Lincoln’s leaning larger in its next generation of vehicles.

Base 250-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 carries over with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

A new hybrid model gets a 2.0-liter turbo-4 that teams up with a 134-hp electric motor and a continuously variable transmission. The engine and motor combine to make 310 hp.

Standard features include heated and cooled front seats with power, wireless smartphone connectivity, and an 11.1-inch touchscreen.

Options range from massaging front seats to adaptive dampers and a Revel 28-speaker audio system.

Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but expect it to start at $51,000.

2024 Lincoln Navigator 2024 Lincoln Navigator 2024 Lincoln Navigator

2024 Lincoln Navigator

Full-size SUV now comes standard with four-wheel drive only; rear-wheel drive is no longer offered.

Lincoln BlueCruise 1.0 limited hands-free driving system has a three-month trial on base Premiere trims. Otherwise, the subscription period following the trial extends from two years to four years.

Base Premiere price increases $5,330 to $84,660, including a $1,895 destination fee. The Black Label L extended Navigator tops the lineup at $115,690.

2024 Lincoln Corsair

Compact crossover carries over with a starting price of $40,125, including a $1,395 destination fee. That’s about $1,500 more than the 2023 Corsair. The Grand Touring tops the lineup at $55,320.

Subscriptions for Lincoln’s BlueCruise 1.2 limited hands-free driving system have been extended from two years to four years.

2024 Lincoln Aviator

Three-row crossover SUV comes only with the twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 this year; the plug-in hybrid is no longer offered.

2024 Aviator Premiere starts at $54,735, including destination; that’s only $200 more than last year. The Aviator Black Label costs $82,120.

Related Articles