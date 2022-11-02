Enzo Ferrari isn’t the only Italian automotive legend whose life is about to be portrayed in a Hollywood blockbuster.

There’s also a new movie about Ferruccio Lamborghini, and it’s coming much sooner than the Ferrari biopic. “Lamborghini: The Man Behind The Legend” is set for release on Nov. 18, and the first trailer is out.

The film stars Frank Grillo in the titular role and will tell the story of why Lamborghini was started by its namesake. As the story goes, Lamborghini built up a small fortune manufacturing tractors and would spend some of that money buying Ferraris. But after numerous mechanical failures, Lamborghini confronted Enzo Ferrari over quality concerns. In the trailer, it seems Lamborghini even wanted to form a partnership with Ferrari but was dismissed.

Whatever actually did result in the confrontation between Lamborghini and Ferrari led the former to start his own company to compete directly with Ferrari. Judging from the vehicles in the trailer, the film will follow Lamborghini’s life until at least the mid-1970s, when the Lamborghini Countach was launched. Other cars seen in the trailer include a Lamborghini Miura and of course the Lamborghini 350 GT, Lamborghini’s first car.

In addition to Grillo, who starred in 2014’s “Captain America: The Winter Warrior” and 2011’s “The Grey,” the movie will also star Gabriel Byrne as Enzo Ferrari and Mira Sorvino as Anna Borgatti, Lamborghini’s second wife. Antonio Banderas and Alec Baldwin were originally cast to play the roles of Lamborghini and Ferrari, though both actors dropped out due to scheduling conflicts.

The film’s writer and director is Bobby Moresco, most famous for 2004’s Oscar-winning “Crash” and “Million Dollar Baby.”

