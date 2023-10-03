Sebastian Vettel may return to top-level racing in 2024 if talks between him and Jota Porsche, a customer team currently fielding a Porsche 963 LMDh in the World Endurance Championship, prove fruitful.

In an interview with Motorsport.com published last week, Sam Hignett, Jota’s team principal, said the team has approached Vettel about joining the squad’s expanded two-car entry in the Hypercar class of the 2024 World Endurance Championship.

Hignett said the talks were only at an early stage and no deal had been made.

“We are speaking to Seb, there are discussions, but nothing is done,” he said. “There isn’t any kind of contract signed and he certainly hasn’t tested one of our cars.”

Sebastian Vettel

Hignett also mentioned that another F1 champion, Jenson Button, is also on the list of potential drivers, as is former F1 driver and current LMP2 driver Robert Kubica.

He also said the team is fully funded, thanks in part to a sponsorship deal with Hertz, and that it doesn’t need to add a driver who brings their own money to the team. Jota Porsche also has sponsorship from Singer, which designed the gold livery for the squad’s 963.

Vettel retired from Formula 1 at the end of 2022, after he amassed four world championships, all of them with Red Bull Racing. During his career, he also raced with BMW Sauber, Toro Rosso (currently AlphaTauri), Ferrari, and Aston Martin.

Entering the Hypercar class of the World Endurance Championship would give him the chance to win outright at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the prestigious race that serves as the main event on the World Endurance Championship calendar. A win at Le Mans means Vettel would be a step closer to achieving motorsports’ so-called Triple Crown, which signifies wins at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Monaco Grand Prix, and Indianapolis 500—achieved so far only by British driver Graham Hill. Currently Vettel only has the win at Monaco.

