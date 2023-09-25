Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen cruised to victory on Sunday at the Japanese Grand Prix, finishing the race held at the legendary Suzuka Circuit almost 20 seconds ahead of the next driver.

McLaren filled out the rest of the podium, with Lando Norris securing second place and rookie Oscar Piastri taking third.

The points awarded to Red Bull helped the team secure the 2023 Constructors’ title, the sixth time the team has achieved the feat.

Verstappen started the race on the pole position and was joined by Piastri at the front of the grid. Behind them were Norris and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. Verstappen got a clean start and soon had a gap thanks to Norris putting pressure on his teammate and quickly passing him to take second on the first lap.

2023 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix

Farther back, Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu came into contact with Williams’ Alex Albon. Despite the hard impact, both drivers could continue though the safety car was required to clear debris off the track. The safety car finally left the track on lap four, and the order at the front remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, Williams’ Logan Sargeant ran into the rear of Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas which led to Bottas retiring shortly after and Sargeant receiving a penalty. A few laps later, Red Bull’s Sergio Perez locked up and came into contact with Haas’ Kevin Magnussen, who spun as a result. The damage to Perez’s car was too severe and he was soon told to retire from the race.

Ahead, Verstappen, who managed the fastest of lap of the race shortly after his pit stop, continued to build a gap at the front. Over the final dozen laps the gap only grew. He eventually crossed the finish line to take his 47th career win and the 13th this season. With six races remaining, he may well beat his record of 15 wins in a single season.

Verstappen is also poised to win his third Drivers’ title, which could come as soon as the next round in Qatar. The Red Bull driver leads the 2023 Drivers’ Championship with 400 points. Perez is a distant second with 223 points and Mercedes-Benz AMG’s Lewis Hamilton is third with 190 points. In the Constructors’ Championship, Red Bull is the title winner thanks to its 623 points. Mercedes is second with 305 points and Ferrari is third with 285 points. The season will continue in two weeks with the Qatar Grand Prix.

2023 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix

Below are the full results from the 2023 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix:

1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

2) Lando Norris, McLaren +19.387 seconds

3) Oscar Piastri, McLaren +36.494 seconds

4) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari +43.998 seconds

5) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-Benz AMG +49.376 seconds

6) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari +50.221 seconds

7) George Russell, Mercedes-Benz AMG +57.659 seconds

8) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin +74.725 seconds

9) Esteban Ocon, Alpine +79.678 seconds

10) Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri +83.155 seconds

11) Liam Lawson, AlphaTauri +1 lap

12) Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri +1 lap

13) Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo +1 lap

14) Nico Hulkenberg, Haas +1 lap

15) Kevin Magnussen, Haas +1 lap

NC) Alexander Albon, Williams – DNF

NC) Logan Sargeant, Williams – DNF

NC) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin – DNF

NC) Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing – DNF

NC) Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo – DNF

Related Articles