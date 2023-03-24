The Hyundai Palisade was already one of the best three-row crossovers families could buy, and for 2023 the automaker leaned into the details.

The refresh brought minor tweaks to the interior and exterior design, added luxury touches, and upgraded the technology.

With a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10, the 2023 Hyundai Palisade’s still punching above its class aside from its cousin, the Kia Telluride.

After spending a week with the loaded $52,310 Calligraphy model, I learned a few things about where the family hauler hits and misses.

2023 Hyundai Palisade 2023 Hyundai Palisade 2023 Hyundai Palisade 2023 Hyundai Palisade

Pro: Palisade uses premium materials

The Hyundai you grew up with is long gone. The top-spec Palisade Calligraphy model features satin metal trim that’s cool to the touch, fine stitching on the door panels, knurling on the control knobs, and 20-inch wheels with a design similar to what’s found on a Bentley Bentayga that costs over four times as much. Notably for families the front center console isn’t slathered in shiny piano black plastic that will instantly be scratched and smudged. Rather it features an almost metal mesh-like finish that feels far more premium than what’s found in a top-spec Honda Pilot.

2023 Hyundai Palisade

Con: Palisade isn’t electrified

Every Palisade is still powered by a 3.8-liter V-6 with 291 hp sent to the front or all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission. While I’m happy the smooth V-6 is still an option rather than a peaky turbo-4, the addition of electrification in the form of a hybrid or plug-in hybrid would have been welcomed for better fuel economy. EPA fuel economy ratings of 19 mpg city, 25 highway, 21 combined are competitive, but they aren’t class leading like the Toyota Highlander Hybrid. In cold weather I averaged 17.3 mpg over the course of 213 miles of mixed driving.

2023 Hyundai Palisade

Pro: Palisade retains buttons and knobs

The redesigned 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster remains easy to read and aligns with other recent Hyundais. The larger, now standard, 12.3-inch touchscreen is the story with an iPad-like interface and simple-to-use layout. Thankfully, it sits above a smorgasbord of buttons and knobs for the climate control, audio system, and essential vehicle functions. This makes it easier to change the temperature, fan speed, and radio volume without taking your eyes off the road to swipe around the touchscreen.

2023 Hyundai Palisade 2023 Hyundai Palisade

Con: Palisade is still missing features

Despite the upgrades the Palisade’s still missing a family-friendly feature found on the Nissan Pathfinder and Jeep Grand Cherokee L: a touch-to-unlock function on the rear door handles. There’s also a notable absence of wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

2023 Hyundai Palisade

Pro: The Palisade feels like a value

The 2023 Palisade costs $36,845 including $1,295 for destination, but my loaded Calligraphy model cost $52,310. It included features found in luxury vehicles costing far more like heated and cooled second-row seats, heated third-row seats, nappa leather, and a suede headliner. A comparable Jeep Grand Cherokee L would cost nearly $17,000 more and it lacks a heated third row, though it’s more off-road capable. Choices.

2023 Hyundai Palisade

Con: Palisade’s snow mode needs work

The Palisade is one of the few vehicles that features a locking center differential, which is a particularly helpful piece of hardware in slick conditions as it locks the power split between the two axles. But Snow mode’s programming lets the three-row crossover SUV get too sideways before kicking in to try and save your butt. The Nissan Pathfinder’s Snow mode is programmed with far tighter slippage tolerances. Time for a recalibration here, Hyundai, especially given how terrible my tester’s Hankook Ventura S1 Noble 2 all-season tires were in the snow.

The 2023 Hyundai Palisade didn’t receive a dramatic refresh, but it didn’t need one. The minor nip, tuck, and technology update has easily kept this three-row crossover SUV near the front of the pack for style and value in a family-friendly package.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

Base price: $36,845, including $1,295 destination

Price as tested: $52,310

Powertrain: 291-hp V-6, 8-speed automatic, all-wheel drive

EPA fuel economy: 19/25/21 mpg

Pros: Premium materials, value-packed pricing, touchscreen augmented by buttons and knobs

Cons: Lacks electrification, still missing some notable features, Snow mode programming

Related Articles