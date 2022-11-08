Ram recently teamed up with country singer Chris Stapleton to develop a one-off 2500 HD, and the resulting pickup truck is just brimming with retro cool touches.

It’s called the Traveller, and it features interior and exterior touches that recall pickup trucks from the 1970s and the following decade. One truck in particular delivered extra inspiration: a 1979 Dodge D-150 Palomino, a Stapleton favorite.

Fans of the classic truck will immediately recognize the colors used on the Traveller, such as Linen Cream on the outside and Bison Brown inside. There’s also no missing the retro Turbo Fin 18-inch wheels, custom badging, and the Ram hood ornament.

One-off Ram 2500 HD

Inside, the headrests feature plaid material that matches the jacket worn by Stapleton on the cover of his debut album, “Traveller.” This is joined by additional accents like walnut burl wood veneers and speaker grilles designed to represent guitar amps.

The truck made its debut on Monday at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Tennessee, and was built as a celebration of Ram’s work with Stapleton over the years, which includes charitable efforts like 2016’s donation of music instruments and other equipment to Stapleton’s former high school in Paintsville, Kentucky.

The truck also coincides with the Nov. 11 release of Stapleton’s rendition of the Al Green classic “I’m a Ram.”

