Mazda has joined a slew of other automakers in recalling cars for rearview camera projections that can be intermittent, distorted, or otherwise unhelpful when drivers put the car in reverse. The issue prompted the small automaker to recall 227,335 Mazda CX-3 small crossovers and Mazda 3 hatchbacks, the NHTSA disclosed Monday.

The wiring harness connector can become loose due to normal vibrations when driving or from closing the tailgate or hatchback. That can cause the image projected onto the screen to flicker or be distorted. The recall affects the 2014-2018 Mazda 3 hatchback only, and the 2016-2021 Mazda CX-3 small crossover. The Mazda 3 sedan is not included in the recall.

The rearview camera was mandated by law in May 2018 to limit the number of backup crashes into pedestrians, especially children. In 2014, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced when the law would be enacted, giving automakers time to design the head units and fit them into modern dashboards.

Since then, and especially in the past two years, automakers have struggled to meet the federal motor vehicle safety standards (FMVSS) as enforced by the NHTSA. Blank displays, delayed projections, and intermittent views have plagued automakers in both newer and older cars.

Early last year, Ford expanded a rearview camera recall on the Ford Mustang to total more than one million vehicles.

In May 2021, Mercedes-Benz recalled 342,366 sedans and crossover SUVs from the 2019-2021 model years for a rearview camera that can project a blank screen when the vehicle is in reverse.

In 2020, Stellantis, recalled more than 318,000 vehicles across its Ram, Jeep, Dodge, and Chrysler brands; Honda, Toyota, and BMW issued similar recalls, and Nissan in September 2019 had to recall 1.2 million vehicles for potentially showing a blank screen in reverse.

Mazda acknowledged nine field reports related to the issue. Relative to other recalls, the fix is relatively simple. In Mazda’s case, dealers will inspect the rearview camera and add a fastening seal to keep the harness from jiggling. If the camera is damaged and there is distortion of flickering, the camera will be replaced and a harness fastening seal will be added. There will be no charge to owners for any of those services.

Owners can expect notification by mail by Sept. 12, 2023. For more info, contact Mazda customer service at 1-800-222-5500 Option 6, or visit Mazda’s recall site.

