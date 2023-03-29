Kia’s EV9 electric SUV will eventually feature a high-performance EV9 GT variant, the automaker’s chief has confirmed.

While speaking at a recent press briefing, Kia CEO Ho-Sung Song said an EV9 GT is being readied for launch in early 2025, Autoblog reported on Tuesday.

“We are aware of growing demand for high-performance vehicles in electric applications,” Song is quoted as saying. “And building on our success of our Kia EV6 GT, we are happy to announce that we are currently developing a high performance version of EV9.”

The EV9 starts sales later this year as a 2024 model, and the top performance option at launch will be a dual-motor setup rated at 380 hp. Kia said this will hustle the EV9 to 62 mph from rest in six seconds as standard and 5.3 seconds with an available Boost function that Kia will sell separately via its new Kia Connect Store app store.

2023 Kia EV6 GT

The EV9 GT will likely deliver considerably more performance. As a clue of what’s possible, the smaller EV6 GT comes with a dual-motor setup rated at 576 hp, and performance that includes a 0-60 mph time of 3.4 seconds.

The EV6 GT also benefits from chassis upgrades that include sport-tuned suspension with adjustable dampers, an electronic limited-slip differential, massive brake rotors with monoblock calipers, performance tires, and unique drive modes.

Kia also adds visual tweaks like lime green accents to help separate the EV6 GT from the regular model, and these extend into the cabin, which also has grippy bucket seats up front.

Similar upgrades should make their way onto the eventual EV9 GT model.

