Honda is recalling 330,318 newer Pilot and Passport SUVs, Odyssey minivans, and Ridgeline trucks for defective side mirrors that can loose its mirror glass, the NHTSA disclosed Monday.

Both side mirrors have heating pads located behind the glass that can lose adhesion and detach from the plate holding the glass in place. If the heating pad detaches, the mirror glass detaches with it. The absence of side mirrors poses a risk to drivers and other road users.

The tape used to bond the pad to the glass lacked sufficient adhesion, Honda said.

The recall encompasses the following vehicles:

2020-2021 Honda Pilot three-row crossover SUV

2020-2021 Honda Ridgeline truck

2020-2022 Honda Passport crossover

2020-2022 Honda Odyssey minivan

Operators may notice the mirror glass vibrating before it detaches. Honda acknowledged 71 warranty claims for the issue, but said it was aware of no related crashes or injuries.

Owners can expect notification by mail as soon as May 8, 2023. The notice will instruct owners to take the recalled vehicles into a Honda service center where dealers will replace both left and right side mirrors, free of charge. For more information, contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138 or visit Honda’s recall website here.

Related Articles