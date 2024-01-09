Against the backdrop of CES in Las Vegas, Honda provided a first look at its 0 Series (Zero Series) electric vehicles set to launch in 2026—in the form of two new head-turning EV concepts.

The two concept vehicles, called Saloon and Space-Hub, are a racy-looking, kammback-profile car and a taller, more upright van or wagon—both built on a man-maximum/machine-minimum approach with an emphasis on thin, light, and wise.

Unlike Honda’s last round of EV trend-setting EV concepts—including the Honda E that resulted, and the Honda Sports EV coupe that wasn’t built—neither of these models appear to tap into retro influences from Honda’s internal-combustion history.

Honda 0 Saloon concept

The Saloon has a very distinctive front end, with a boxed-out front end that, it appears might house sensors and air intakes. Very thin horizontal headlamps sit where the front contouring meets the windshield, all part of a continuous and very rakish side pillar that arcs all the way to the rear of the vehicle, which remains tall for aero.

Honda 0 Saloon concept

Inside the Saloon concept, yoke-style steering looks ready to retract into the dash for future autonomous-driving features while seating appears low, and a very long windshield appears contoured, also likely for maximum aero advantage.

Honda 0 Space-Hub concept

The Space-Hub, on the other hand, has some of the same design influences but is in many respects a reimagined minivan, with a rather low ride height but a tall, spacious cabin and very wide rear door openings. An interior rendering from Honda shows a vast, wrap-around lounge space in back with a transparent roof and large side windows.

Both models don’t have rear windows and appear to rely on camera systems for rearward vision.

Honda’s revised H logo for electric vehicles

Honda also says that with the 0 Series models it’s launching a new version of the Honda “H mark,” symbolizing two outstretched hands, that will be worn on future Honda EVs.

Honda promises that the 0 Series models will provide advancements in battery efficiency, performance, design, and automated-driving tech. It will also be equipped with next-generation automated driving features incorporating AI—with those features offered on more affordable versions and at larger scale.

While the daring, fresh designs stand on their own, perhaps the most noteworthy point is that Honda claims to make dramatic improvements in battery and EV propulsion efficiency—and longevity. The 0 Series models will have a “high-density battery that will offer ample range while minimizing battery size,” said Honda. Honda 0 Series EVs launching later in the decade will offer DC fast-charging from 15-80% in just 10-15 minutes, according to Honda, in a timeline that it appears would preclude that first EV arriving in 2026.

Further, Honda claims that it’s targeting a degradation of less than 10% of battery capacity after 10 years of use—meaning that after a decade these EVs should still offer 90% or more of their original driving range.

Honda also says that it’s developing a software operating system for its 0 Series models that will study driver behavior and “enhance the driver experience,” also helping provide extra assistance to destinations.

Honda doesn’t currently have any U.S.-market EVs. But by midyear the 2024 Honda Prologue, a model sharing GM’s Ultium propulsion technology and built at the same plant as the Chevy Blazer EV, is set to arrive.

Expect more details on the technology and design of these EVs soon—including which of these upcoming models might be U.S.-built.

