The Pininfarina Battista has been in production since July and the first example reached the U.S. this month.

The electric hypercar was delivered to a customer on the West Coast and features a combination of silver and bare carbon fiber for the exterior. The roof is finished in black and the customer also selected an Exterior Jewellery Pack, which adds some red brushed-aluminum accents to the car. Matching red brake calipers and red accents on the wheel locks complete the look.

For the interior, the customer selected red leather with black contrast stitching. The customer also chose a triangular pattern for the quilting on the leather that lines the center console and door inserts. The customer also requested a bespoke key featuring a stripe finished in the same red brushed aluminum as the exterior accents.

The second Battista to reach the U.S. will be the first of five Battista Anniversarios. The special-edition model was shown in 2020 to mark the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Pininfarina design company by Battista “Pinin” Farina, and all five are destined for customers in the U.S. The first will be shipped later in October.

Pininfarina Battista Anniversario

The Battista Anniversario benefits from a unique aerodynamic package and forged aluminum wheels with performance-oriented tires, all of which enhances the car’s performance on the racetrack compared to the regular model. The cars will also feature the same silver and blue theme matching the signature colors of Pininfarina.

Pininfarina will build a total 150 examples of the Battista, including the five Anniversario models. Most of the cars will reach customers in the U.S.

“The appetite in the community for peerless design and the demand for innovative electric luxury cars means that the majority of the 150 bespoke Battista we handcraft in Italy will be owned by U.S. clients,” Per Svantesson, the CEO of Pininfarina’s automotive division, said in a statement.

Each of the cars will feature the same powertrain shared with the Rimac Nevera, the first example of which was delivered in August to Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg. The powertrain comprises four electric motors and a 120-kwh, T-shaped battery. Peak output is claimed to be more than 1,874 hp and 1,726 lb-ft of torque, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in less than 2.0 seconds and a quarter-mile time of less than 9.0 seconds. With a motor for each wheel, pinpoint torque vectoring is also possible.

