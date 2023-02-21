The rights to the first 2023 Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate went under the hammer at a charity auction last week in Gstaad, Switzerland, and the final bid went for 750,000 Swiss francs (approximately $810,750).

The auction, attended by actors Christopher Lambert and Penelope Cruz, was held to raise funds for the foundation Action Innocence, which seeks to protect youth from risks surrounding the Internet, like cyber bullying or contact from predators.

“We are delighted to contribute to the Action Innocence Charity Gala, which has become one of the most important philanthropic events in the Gstaad resort, a key destination for Aston Martin and our customers in Europe,” Andreas Bareis, Aston Martin’s European chief, said in a statement.

Although Aston Martin hasn’t built any customer examples of the DBS 770 Ultimate, the automaker confirmed the first one will feature Ultramarine Black with silver accents for the exterior, in combination with a Q by Aston Martin Cote d’Azure Blue interior.

Auction of the first 2023 Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate

The DBS 770 Ultimate is the final member of the DBS line, at least for the time being. The car sports a 759-hp version of Aston Martin’s twin-turbo 5.2-liter V-12, and is limited to 499 units (300 coupes and 199 Volante convertibles), all of which are sold.

Deliveries start in the third quarter of 2023. Aston Martin hasn’t said how much the car costs or how many will make it to the U.S.

With the DBS on its way out, the DB11 is set to take over as the flagship grand tourer at Aston Martin. To ensure it has the looks and performance to match the DBS, the DB11 will receive a major update soon.

