While the big news for the Silverado going into the 2024 model year is the arrival of the Silverado EV, Chevrolet also has a round of updates for the internal-combustion variant.

Key among them is the option of a diesel powertrain for the Silverado 1500 ZR2 off-roader. There’s also an active exhaust system for the Silverado 1500’s 6.2-liter V-8, and a new black appearance package available for multiple grades.

The diesel powertrain is Chevy’s Duramax 3.0-liter turbodiesel inline-6, which is paired with a 10-speed automatic in the ZR2 and offers 305 hp and 495 lb-ft of torque. The standard engine in the ZR2 is the existing 6.2-liter V-8, rated at 420 hp and 460 lb-ft.

For buyers of the 6.2-liter V-8, Chevy will add a new active exhaust system. Chevy said its engineers tuned the exhaust to deliver a burly V-8 sound, but this can be dialed down with various drive modes. There will be three to choose from: Normal, Tow/Haul, and Sport.

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ZR2

Buyers looking to add a little style to their trucks can look forward to a black appearance package that adds black accents to the exterior. The package will be available on the Custom, Custom Trail Boss, RST, LT Trail Boss, and ZR2 grades, as well as a special High Country Midnight Edition. The Midnight Edition adds things like powered side steps in black and LED lightning.

Another key change Chevy has announced for the 2024 Silverado 1500 is TurboMax branding for the 2.7-liter turbo-4 base powertrain. The powertrain is rated at 310 hp and 430 lb-ft, and with the right vehicle setup can tow up to 9,500 pounds. Chevy said the TurboMax branding will also be used for the same powertrain in the smaller Colorado pickup.

Also available for the 2024 Silverado 1500 is a 5.3-liter V-8 rated at 355 hp and 383 lb-ft.

New colors for 2024 include Lakeshore Blue Metallic and Slate Gray Metallic.

