Aston Martin on Monday revealed the convertible version of its DB12 grand tourer that debuted in July as the successor to the DB11.

The convertible is known as the DB12 Volante, and is due to start deliveries late this year, likely as a 2024 model. It makes a formal debut this week during 2023 Monterey Car Week in California.

Pricing information wasn’t revealed but as a guide, the coupe starts at about $250,000 and the convertible will almost certainly command a premium.

Aston Martin hasn’t pulled any surprises with the design. The roof is an automated folding soft-top that’s a little more than 10 inches tall when stacked, enabling the rear of the car to remain low without using up too much space in the trunk.

The roof consists of eight layers lined with acoustic and insulation materials to keep noise and the weather out, and it requires 14 seconds to open and 16 seconds to close. Either maneuver can be done on the move at speeds of up to 31 mph.

Black is the standard roof color, but buyers will be able to choose red or blue as alternatives. There will also be an option combining black and silver.

The DB12’s bonded aluminum structure largely carries over from the DB11 but with improvements to suit the extra performance of the new car. The DB12 Volante takes things further to accommodate the missing roof, with underbody tweaks, including a new engine cross brace and revised suspension mounts, helping to lift torsional stiffness by almost 5% compared to the former DB11 Volante.

The suspension also features tuning specific to the convertible version of the DB12. This is particularly the case for the spring rate and damper tuning at the rear of the vehicle. The standard wheels are 21-inch forged alloys with Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 tires. The standard brakes use iron rotors, but carbon-ceramic rotors can be fitted as an alternative, helping to improve stopping power while also reducing unsprung weight—almost 60 pounds in total.

2024 Aston Martin DB12 Volante 2024 Aston Martin DB12 Volante 2024 Aston Martin DB12 Volante

Under the hood is the same Mercedes-Benz AMG-sourced V-8 found in the DB12, a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter unit good for 671 hp. It’s mated to a rear-mounted 8-speed automatic transmission, with drive going to the rear wheels via an electronic limited-slip differential.

According to Aston Martin, DB12 Volante owners can look forward to 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 202 mph. Those figures match the coupe’s numbers.

The automaker hasn’t ruled out a V-12, though it may be reserved for a more extreme DB12 or possibly a separate model such as a planned DBS successor.

Inside the cabin, buyers will find the same high-tech dash as the coupe, including digital screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment system, and plenty of physical controls for frequently used functions. The infotainment system is Aston Martin’s own design and offers full support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as over-the-air updates. The standard sound system has 11 speakers and surround-sound technology, but a 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins setup will be available.

Related Articles