Ask Our Leaders

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
91°
Sign Up
El Paso
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Texas Governor’s Debate
Newsletter Sign Up
KTSM Mobile Apps
Local
National
Politics from The Hill
Border Report
Noticias En Español
Views from the Anchor Desk
Coronavirus
Automotive News
Press Releases
Small Town Spotlight
Small-Town Spotlight Quiz
Top Stories
Biden announces pick for next Joint Chiefs of Staff …
Video
Top Stories
Biden adviser: Mexico ‘principal pathway’ for fentanyl
State can ‘take all necessary steps’ to save state …
IMS beefs up security as Indy 500 nears
Video
El Paso woman admits to drinking before deadly crash
Weather & Traffic
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Thursday Forecast: Expect yet another hot day!
Top Stories
Man stuck in Alaska mud flats drowns as tide rises
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: HFD breaks out new high water rollover …
WATCH: Clouds of midges swarm across parts of Ohio
Video
Wednesday Forecast: Another hot day in the Borderland
Video
NOAA releases Texas summer weather predictions
Video
Sports
9 Overtime
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Chihuahuas
Locomotive FC
National Sports
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
Isaiah Carr announces commitment to Denver University
Top Stories
Dixon, Castroneves, Herta talk Indy 500
Video
Top Stories
Race day and Snake Pit schedule for the Indy 500
UTEP’s Woodley advances to 110m hurdles NCAA West …
Video
The lasting legacy of Fabens’ Amador Villalobos Jr.
Video
New Mexico State signs Seton Hall transfer Femi Odukale
Video
Living Local
FirstLight Financial Minute
Vado Speedway
El Paso ISD Education Minute
Remarkable Women 2023
WinterFest 2022
Puppy Picks 2022
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Health Headlines
Legal Matters
Get Moving Monday
Sagebrush Church Services
El Pawso Proud
Veterans Voices 2022
Events Calendar
Top Stories
Celebrate National Donut Day with community food …
Gallery
Top Stories
Disneyland working on new ‘Avatar’ experience
Frontier faces heat for policy after viral TikToks
DPS honors fallen officers at Peace Officers Memorial …
First nonprofit grocery store opens in Central EP
Video
The More You Know
Diabetes, Now What? TMYK Phone Bank
The Joy of Giving Holiday Telethon
Studio 9
Dine with Nine
Contests
Premier Window Father’s Day Giveaway
Hotel Paso Del Norte Father’s Day Contest
Past Contest Winners
Jobs
TransPerfect Job Board
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Ready to Work
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Advertise With Us
Search
Please enter a search term.
Ask Our Leaders
Latest from Border Report
U.S. Border Patrol agents honor fallen comrades
Biden adviser: Mexico ‘principal pathway’ for fentanyl
‘Texas Border Force’ bill moving through Legislature
Bannon ‘We Build the Wall’ scheme trial set for 2024
Bipartisan immigration bill faces political headwinds
CDC: 2 dead of suspected cases of meningitis after …
Son of migrants overcomes odds to earn college degree
Armed Mexican migrants arrested near Canadian border
Border wall factoring into debt ceiling talks
Woman’s dismemberment adds to long list of ‘atrocities’
Border Report