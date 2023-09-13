EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An amber alert has been issued for a missing 11-month-old boy residing at the 4400 block of La Luz in Central El Paso. According to the El Paso Police Department, the child was taken into Juarez.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, September 13th, 2023, at approximately 7:15 am, when Ariel De la Luz, the child’s biological father, arrived at the residence and requested to see the baby, who resides with the biological mother.

Missing child: 11-month-old Amir De la Luz

Ariel de la Luz, biological father

Stolen vehicle

De la Luz took advantage of a momentary distraction by the mother. He took the child while stealing the mother’s vehicle. Investigators suspect that the vehicle crossed into Juarez, Mexico, although the child’s current whereabouts remain unknown.

The El Paso Police Department is asking for assistance locating the missing child. Ariel De La Luz was seen wearing a black shirt, sweatpants, and white shoes. Amir De La Luz was last seen wearing a diaper.

The stolen vehicle is described as a gray 2014 Dodge Avenger with Texas license plates of SSX8565.

The El Paso Police Department urges anyone with information regarding the missing child or the suspect to come forward and assist in the child’s safe recovery.

Contact the El Paso Police Department by calling 911, the nonemergency line (915-832-4400) or Crimes Stoppers of El Paso (915-566- 8477) to stay anonymous.