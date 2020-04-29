Wednesday Weather on the go: Wind Advisory this morning, cold front arrives today

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- El Paso and Las Cruces will wake up to windy conditions today as a cold front comes into the area.

A Wind Advisory is now in effect for parts of El Paso and Las Cruces until Noon today.

Winds will come from the west at 25-35 mph and gusts at 45 mph.

This is as a backdoor cold front moves southwest across the borderland throughout the morning.

Blowing dust will be an issue this morning, so keep that in mind if you will be on the roads.

Winds will die down this afternoon and shift to the southeast at 10-15 mph.

This cold front will bring cooler Canadian air into the area, so the area will see a 5°-10° temperature drop in today’s forecast highs.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 85°, which still ends up being 3° above average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 84°, which is 2° above average.

By tomorrow high pressure will rebuild in the area and forecast highs will rebound quickly as we will warm back up to the upper 90s.

In fact, we are still tracking our first 100° day of the year to come on Friday. This means we would be 10°-15° above average.

If we reach 100° on Friday, this would be the earliest we reach triple digits in El Paso’s history!

Looking ahead, we will stay in the mid 90s throughout the weekend and winds will increase again.

We could, very well, meet Red Flag criteria on these days so that is something we will keep an eye on.

