KTSM 9 News at 6 September 18, 2021

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
93°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
9 News Investigates
State
National
Noticias En Español
Border Report
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Scam calls from fake law enforcement reported in Las Cruces
Top Stories
Vaccine Mandate tensions rise as FDA panel nixes 3rd jab
Top Stories
FDA Panel nixes Covid-19 booster; Local clinics continue to offer third jab
Video
Borderland Christmas shoppers urged to start early due to shipping delays
Video
Former Mexican president is guest speaker at next U.S.-Mexico Border Summit
Border native brings experience to federal agency managing joint water rights with Mexico
Weather & Traffic
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Record Heat For Sunday; Winds Become Gusty Monday; Cold Front Tuesday — Your 9-Day Forecast
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Hot weekend, followed by a cold front next week
Top Stories
Andrea’s Friday Forecast on 9: Nearing record highs this weekend before cold front moves in
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Near record highs before a cold front arrives
Andrea’s Thursday Forecast on 9: Nearing record highs over the weekend
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Near record heat this week
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
Locomotive FC
Chihuahuas
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
Tacoma outslugs Chihuahuas on Friday night, 11-5
Top Stories
#9OT scores, highlights: Week 4
Video
Top Stories
#9OT Scoreboard: Week 4
Down to their third string quarterback, Aggies set to host South Carolina State
Video
Tacoma fends off Chihuahuas in series opener, 10-8
Miners tripped up by No. 20 Rice in Conference USA opener, 2-1
Video
Living Local
9 News Movie Reviews
Let’s Cook El Paso 2021
Texas Tech Tuesday
Sagebrush Church Services
EPLA Education Minute
Legal Matters
El Pawso Proud
Borderland Treasures
Studio 9
Past Contest Winners
BestReviews
Top Stories
Grammy-award winning artist Diplo set for El Paso show on September 24
Top Stories
El Paso Ballet Theatre returns to the stage with Bella Noche
SISD educators participate in 2021 Walk for Success event Saturday morning
Helping Hand Farmers Market set to raise awareness to National Recovery Month
Vitalant El Paso hosting blood drive this weekend in honor of 9/11 victims
UFG 2021
Promos
GECU | YOUR MORTGAGE LENDER
Locomotive Ticket Giveaway
What’s your BBQ IQ?
Clear the Shelters
Best Pet Photo Contest
Pet of the Day
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Getting the Job
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
KTSM Mobile Apps
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
KTSM 9 News at 6 September 18, 2021
Alert Category
Posted:
Sep 18, 2021 / 05:53 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Sep 18, 2021 / 05:53 PM MDT