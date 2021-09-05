KTSM 9 News at 5 September 5, 2021

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
9 News Investigates
State
National
Noticias En Español
Border Report
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Until 2023? Parts shortage will keep auto prices sky-high
Top Stories
Satanic Temple set to challenge Texas abortion law on freedom of religion grounds
Top Stories
Adult film star Ron Jeremy used fame to assault and rape women, grand jury testimony alleges
781 students quarantined at central Texas school district after mass COVID-19 spread
Why the sky will be turning a richer shade of blue
Video
IRS warns of these stimulus check scams after record number of reports
Weather & Traffic
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Heavy Rain Threat Tonight; Beautiful Labor Day — Your 9-Day Forecast
Top Stories
Weather Authority Alert: Heavy Rain Threat on Sunday — Your 9-Day Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Friday Night Lightning; Late Day T-Showers for Most of Labor Day Weekend — Your 9-Day Forecast
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Storms possible for Labor Day Weekend
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Storm chances possible this weekend
Andrea’s Wednesday Forecast on 9: Heavy rainfall and possible flooding Wednesday and Thursday
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
Locomotive FC
Chihuahuas
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
UTEP takes down rival NMSU in five sets, Miners improve to 6-0 for first time since 2011
Video
Top Stories
Fast start not enough as Aggies fall at San Diego State, 28-10
Video
Top Stories
UTEP picks up 38-28 win over Bethune-Cookman, improves to 2-0 for first time since 2005
Video
Round Rock gets 3-1 win over Chihuahuas on Saturday night
Jennifer Han goes the distance in title fight against Katie Taylor, loses unanimous decision
UTEP set to battle Bethune-Cookman in Saturday night’s home opener
Video
Living Local
9 News Movie Reviews
Let’s Cook El Paso 2021
Texas Tech Tuesday
Sagebrush Church Services
EPLA Education Minute
Legal Matters
El Pawso Proud
Borderland Treasures
Studio 9
Past Contest Winners
BestReviews
Top Stories
85-year-old homeowner receives ‘brush with kindness’ from Habitat volunteers
Video
Top Stories
Sun Metro hiring, invites El Pasoans to job fair next week
Edge of Texas Steakhouse to offer free meals to all El Paso first responders on 9/11
Noodles & Company coming to El Paso, Las Cruces in 2022
City Health Department and Emergence Health Network offers mental health support line
Video
UFG 2021
Promos
GECU | YOUR MORTGAGE LENDER
Locomotive Ticket Giveaway
What’s your BBQ IQ?
Clear the Shelters
Best Pet Photo Contest
Pet of the Day
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Getting the Job
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
KTSM Mobile Apps
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
KTSM 9 News at 5 September 5, 2021
Alert Category
Posted:
Sep 5, 2021 / 04:47 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Sep 5, 2021 / 04:47 PM MDT