KTSM 9 News at 5 October 28, 2021

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
9 News Investigates
State
National
Noticias En Español
Border Report
Coronavirus
Top Stories
El Paso County Election Department sees low interest in propositions on November 2 ballot
Top Stories
Alleged gang member attempts to smuggle drugs, guns and cash past NM Border Patrol checkpoint, CBP says
Top Stories
Las Cruces officer-involved shooting under investigation, police say man pointed gun at officers
UPDATE: LCPS bus drivers go on strike; District shifts student pick up schedule
Drug sniffing Border Patrol dogs in action, find more than $1M in drugs
Video
Border cities prepare for traffic tie-ups after Nov. 8 rollback of land travel restrictions
Weather & Traffic
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Karla’s Thursday Forecast on 9: Seasonal temperatures in the afternoon, expect a warm Halloween weekend
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Slow warming trend through Halloween
Top Stories
Chilly Winds Wednesday; Cold Mornings Ahead; Mild Halloween — Your 9-Day Forecast
Gusty Winds, A Dusty Haze Tuesday; Major Cool Down Wednesday — Your 9-Day Forecast
Karla’s Monday Forecast on 9: Nearing record highs before a cooldown for the rest of the week
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Weak cold front expected this weekend
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
Locomotive FC
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
Top Stories
UTEP focusing on red zone offense ahead of FAU game
Video
Top Stories
Franklin’s Cameron Byrd named Built Ford Tough Texas 6A Player of the Week
Video
Top Stories
UTEP looks to win first game in Eastern Time Zone in program history at FAU
Video
Eastlake, Canutillo close out high school volleyball regular seasons with wins
Video
Locomotive playoff match switched to Friday, November 5; Change avoids conflict with UTSA-UTEP matchup
Video
UTEP blocking out distractions with important game at FAU on the horizon
Video
Living Local
9 News Movie Reviews
Let’s Cook El Paso 2021
Texas Tech Tuesday
Sagebrush Church Services
EPLA Education Minute
Legal Matters
El Pawso Proud
Borderland Treasures
Past Contest Winners
BestReviews
Puppy Picks 2021
Top Stories
El Chuco Inspirations co-creator Tatiana Favela says farewell to KTSM, Johnny Munoz to continue series
Video
Top Stories
Operation Pumpkin returns to Coronado Country Club
UFG 2021
Studio 9
Promos
Breast Cancer Awareness
King of the Tailgate
El Paso Opera’s All Together Now! Ticket Giveaway
Let’s Cook El Paso-Cook Off-Thanksgiving
A Christmas Fair Ticket Giveaway
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Getting the Job
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
KTSM Mobile Apps
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
KTSM 9 News at 5 October 28, 2021
Alert Category
Posted:
Oct 28, 2021 / 04:34 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Oct 28, 2021 / 04:34 PM MDT