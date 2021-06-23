KTSM 9 News at 5 June 23, 2021

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
97°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
9 News Investigates
State
National
Noticias En Español
Border Report
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Hanks graduate Kendra Chambers ready to compete at third consecutive U.S. Olympic Trials
Top Stories
Does your tap water appear discolored or rusty? Here’s what you can do
Top Stories
Are we being watched? Study finds many stars with prime view of Earth
Spider-Man meets Pope Francis at the Vatican
Child tax credits: IRS unveils tool to check eligibility, manage monthly payments
Man ‘pulled stingers out’ of girlfriend’s neck when swarm of bees attacked at California strip mall
Weather & Traffic
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Celina’s Wednesday Forecast on KTSM 9 News
Top Stories
Weather on the go: Hot temperatures and more chances for rain
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Storm chances continue plus a strong cold front is heading our way
Celina’s Tuesday Forecast on KTSM 9 News
Weather on the go: Above average temperatures and better chances for rain
Exclusive 9-day forecast: Storm chances and hot weather continue
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Locomotive FC
Chihuahuas
National Sports
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
Hanks graduate Kendra Chambers ready to compete at third consecutive U.S. Olympic Trials
Top Stories
Melendez, Texas beats Tennessee in College World Series elimination game
Video
Top Stories
Chihuahuas win series finale over Sugar Land, 11-7
Video
Joe Golding introduces first coaching staff at UTEP
Video
El Paso 8-year-old breaks down his No. 1 play on SportsCenter’s Top 10
Video
Locomotive FC’s Macca King named to USL Championship Team of the Week for third straight week
Japan 2021
Living Local
Let’s Cook El Paso
Texas Tech Tuesday
Sagebrush Church Services
EPLA Education Minute
Legal Matters
El Pawso Proud
Borderland Treasures
Healthy Mothers, Healthy Families
Top Stories
El Chuco Inspirations: The journey of artist Lavell Jones
Video
Top Stories
New Mexico Music Commission recovery plan to aid music scenes across the state
Jump in the pool for a free Strength Training and Cardio Aerobics AquaStrength class
Video
City of El Paso opens free cooling centers around town
Video
UTEP’s Art Alive to host free open house for community members
Studio 9
Promotions
Jurassic Tour Giveaway
BBQ Forecast Contest 2021
GECU | YOUR MORTGAGE LENDER
Past Contest Winners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Getting the Job
About Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
KTSM Mobile Apps
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
KTSM 9 News at 5 June 23, 2021
Alert Category
Posted:
Jun 23, 2021 / 04:31 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Jun 23, 2021 / 04:31 PM MDT