KTSM 9 News at 5 August 5, 2021

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Border commuters have experienced higher-than-normal wait times at pedestrian ports of entry this week, coinciding with the in-person return to classes in El Paso.

Wait times nearly doubled on Monday morning, going from the customary 55-minute wait to 95 minutes, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Since then, traffic volume has decreased, but CBP managers are monitoring traffic flows and adjusting staff during peak periods.