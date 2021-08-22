KTSM 9 News at 5 August 22, 2021

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
9 News Investigates
State
National
Noticias En Español
Border Report
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Special Report: Exploring DMT and its appeal to scientific research, particularly humans
Video
Top Stories
Juarez in brief: Police officer shot at motel, woman shot in Downtown, man shot in vehicle
Video
Top Stories
Vehicle caught fire early Sunday morning on I-10 near Downtown El Paso
Video
EPCSO investigating three-vehicle crash caused by wrong-way driver in Far East El Paso
Video
El Paso Most Wanted Fugitives for the week of August 22
TTUHSC welcomed incoming dental students at White Coat Ceremony
Weather & Traffic
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Live Tokyo Cameras
BestReviews
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Last Chance for Storms Tonight Before El Paso Heats Up for the Workweek — Your 9-Day Forecast
Top Stories
T-Showers Return to Keep the Franklin Mountains Looking Green; A Hot, Dry Workweek — Your 9-Day Forecast
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Storm chances increase for the weekend
Andrea’s Thursday Forecast on 9: Warm and dry conditions remain before moisture moves back into region
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Storm chances return for the weekend
Andrea’s Wednesday Forecast on 9: Dry conditions allowing for a break from the rain
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Locomotive FC
Chihuahuas
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
Top Stories
Unstoppable Locomotive: unbeaten streak reaches 10 matches as El Paso rallies for 3-1 win
Video
Top Stories
Chihuahuas fall 4-0 at Round Rock with Beimel set to join roster
Video
Top Stories
Texans top Cowboys, 20-14, in second-to-last preseason game
Former Georgia, Austin Peay standout Mike Peake commits to New Mexico State
Video
UTEP volleyball tops Grand Canyon, 3-1, in final exhibition match
Video
Cleveland puts Centennial away in season-opening 49-21 win
Video
Japan 2021
Medal Count
Live Tokyo Cameras
Olympics Television Listings
Japanese Word of the Day category
Living Local
9 News Movie Reviews
Let’s Cook El Paso
Texas Tech Tuesday
Sagebrush Church Services
EPLA Education Minute
Legal Matters
El Pawso Proud
Borderland Treasures
Past Contest Winners
Top Stories
TTUHSC welcomed incoming dental students at White Coat Ceremony
Top Stories
La Semilla offers food boxes with fresh seasonal produce from local farmers
Video
COMPA Fest hits Downtown El Paso this Saturday with local music, art and more
EP Rent Help program pop-up event to be held this Saturday in Montana Vista
Video
Community called on to help send El Paso actors to Venice International Film Festival in September
Studio 9
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Getting the Job
Promotions
What’s your BBQ IQ?
Cook Off
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
KTSM Mobile Apps
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
KTSM 9 News at 5 August 22, 2021
Alert Category
Posted:
Aug 22, 2021 / 04:46 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Aug 22, 2021 / 04:46 PM MDT