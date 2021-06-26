KTSM 9 News at 10 June 26, 2021

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
9 News Investigates
State
National
Noticias En Español
Border Report
Coronavirus
Top Stories
To help kids unplug this summer, EPPD launches Power of Play toy giveaway
Top Stories
Part of Montana Avenue to be closed completely on Sunday for EPE work
Video
Top Stories
‘I’m pretty desperate’: Texas man hands out resumes, holds sign in hopes of getting hired
Video
$50 billion mistakenly deposited into Louisiana family’s bank account
Video
Marilyn Manson to turn himself in on assault charges stemming from alleged incident at 2019 concert
El Paso Electric giving away LED lightbulbs at New Mexico payment locations
Weather & Traffic
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Cooler Sunday with T-Showers; Heavy Rain Threat Monday and Tuesday — Your 9-Day Forecast
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: A strong cold front expected Sunday
Top Stories
Celina’s Weekend Forecast on KTSM 9 News
Weather on the go, calm conditions last for two more days before rain arrives
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Strong rain chances and big cool down expected
Celina’s Thursday forecast on KTSM 9 news
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Locomotive FC
Chihuahuas
National Sports
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
Former Miner great Ralph Davis dies at 49 after cancer battle
Video
Top Stories
Melendez launches game-winning home run in Texas’ 8-5 win over Mississippi State at CWS
Video
Top Stories
Kivlehan crushes walk-off grand slam to lift Chihuahuas over Express, 9-8
Video
Barraza, Rotich finish outside top three in Men’s Steeplechase Final at U.S. Olympic Trials
Video
Melendez delivers game-winning hit to lift Texas over Virginia in CWS elimination game
Video
Chambers narrowly misses cut in Women’s 800M at U.S. Olympic Team Trials
Video
Japan 2021
Living Local
9 News Movie Reviews
Let’s Cook El Paso
Texas Tech Tuesday
Sagebrush Church Services
EPLA Education Minute
Legal Matters
El Pawso Proud
Borderland Treasures
Healthy Mothers, Healthy Families
Top Stories
El Paso photographer captures viral marriage proposal and uses social media to find couple
Video
Top Stories
Live Active El Paso invites the community to city parks for a 3K Walk/Run Fitness Challenge
Video
El Chuco Inspirations: The journey of artist Lavell Jones
Video
New Mexico Music Commission recovery plan to aid music scenes across the state
Jump in the pool for a free Strength Training and Cardio Aerobics AquaStrength class
Video
Studio 9
Promotions
Jurassic Tour Giveaway
BBQ Forecast Contest 2021
GECU | YOUR MORTGAGE LENDER
Past Contest Winners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Getting the Job
About Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
KTSM Mobile Apps
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
KTSM 9 News at 10 June 26, 2021
Alert Category
Posted:
Jun 26, 2021 / 09:04 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Jun 26, 2021 / 09:04 PM MDT