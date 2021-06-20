KTSM 9 News at 10 June 20, 2021

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
93°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
9 News Investigates
State
National
Noticias En Español
Border Report
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Name of fallen police officer yet to be added to overpass dedicated in his memory
Top Stories
Local African-American leaders respond to Juneteenth celebrated as national holiday
Video
Top Stories
Fear shakes Mexico border city after violence leaves 18 dead
Families unable to cross the border embrace across the Rio Grande during Hugs Not Walls event
Video
My nephew died of COVID-19 — he was just 28 years old
Crime of the Week: Police asking for information on murder of El Paso attorney
Weather & Traffic
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Heat Advisory for Dad; “Cool” Front Brings T-Showers Monday — Your 9-Day Forecast
Top Stories
Exclusive 9-day forecast: Record heat expected for Father’s Day
Video
Top Stories
Tips to keep your home cool during a heat wave
Video
Celina’s Weekend Forecast on KTSM 9 News
Weather on the go: Temperatures will near record highs come Father’s Day
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Near record heat expected this weekend
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Locomotive FC
Chihuahuas
National Sports
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
Chihuahuas swat Skeeters 15-2 on Saturday night
Video
Top Stories
New Mexico State assistant coach headed to Tokyo Olympics in discus
Video
Top Stories
Munguia def. Szeremeta via TKO in boxing’s return to El Paso
Video
Former UTEP national champions Korir and Saruni qualify for Kenyan Olympic team; Amusan, Okagbare headed to Tokyo for Nigeria
Video
Skeeters power past Chihuahuas 10-3 on “Harry Potter” night
Video
Locomotive FC remains unbeaten with 2-1 win over Real Monarchs
Video
Japan 2020
Living Local
Let’s Cook El Paso
Texas Tech Tuesday
Wellness Wednesday
Sagebrush Church Services
EPLA Education Minute
Legal Matters
El Pawso Proud
Borderland Treasures
Healthy Mothers, Healthy Families
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
El Chuco Inspirations: The journey of artist Lavell Jones
Video
Top Stories
New Mexico Music Commission recovery plan to aid music scenes across the state
Jump in the pool for a free Strength Training and Cardio Aerobics AquaStrength class
Video
City of El Paso opens free cooling centers around town
Video
UTEP’s Art Alive to host free open house for community members
Studio 9
Promotions
BBQ Forecast Contest 2021
GECU | YOUR MORTGAGE LENDER
Past Contest Winners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Getting the Job
About Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
KTSM Mobile Apps
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
KTSM 9 News at 10 June 20, 2021
Alert Category
Posted:
Jun 20, 2021 / 09:07 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Jun 20, 2021 / 09:07 PM MDT