KTSM 9 News at 10 June 10, 2021

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
94°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
9 News Investigates
State
National
Noticias En Español
Border Report
Coronavirus
Top Stories
9 on 9: Fixing El Paso’s recycling problem
Video
Top Stories
El Paso business expands platform of products starting from handmade soaps, essential oils
Top Stories
Border Patrol anticipating more migrant rescues in the coming months
Video
Foreign confidence in US president surges from 17 to 75 percent after Biden transition, survey finds
Mom holding baby snags foul ball with amazing one-handed grab
Local couple competes on TBS’ new game show ‘The Cube’
Video
Weather & Traffic
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Celina’s Thursday Forecast on KTSM 9 News
Top Stories
Weather Authority Alert: Heat Advisory issued into Friday
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Excessive heat expected this weekend
Celina’s Wednesday Forecast on KTSM 9 News
Weather on the go: Triple-digit heat returns, as dry air flows from the west
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Near record heat this week
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Locomotive FC
Chihuahuas
National Sports
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
New opponent for Jaime Munguia’s return to the ring on June 19 in El Paso
Video
Top Stories
Mom holding baby snags foul ball with amazing one-handed grab
Top Stories
UTEP men’s basketball picks up Georgetown transfer Jamari Sibley
UTEP’s Bailey advances to 400m Finals, Benavides earns All-American status at NCAA Championships
Video
Locomotive FC dominates Indy Eleven in 2-0 win to remain unbeaten
Video
UTEP, Dimel announce new titles for Wallerstedt, Ohara
Japan 2020
Living Local
Let’s Cook El Paso
Texas Tech Tuesday
Wellness Wednesday
Sagebrush Church Services
EPLA Education Minute
Legal Matters
El Pawso Proud
Borderland Treasures
Healthy Mothers, Healthy Families
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
City of El Paso opens free cooling centers around town
Video
Top Stories
UTEP’s Art Alive to host free open house for community members
City of El Paso Parks and Rec resumes sports, aquatics tournaments
Video
El Chuco Inspirations: Couple creates handmade, unique jewelry that’s ‘Made for You’
Video
Vintage style drive-in to open in Central El Paso
Video
Studio 9
Promotions
BBQ Forecast Contest 2021
GECU | YOUR MORTGAGE LENDER
Past Contest Winners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Getting the Job
About Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
KTSM Mobile Apps
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
KTSM 9 News at 10 June 10, 2021
Alert Category
Posted:
Jun 10, 2021 / 08:52 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Jun 10, 2021 / 08:52 PM MDT