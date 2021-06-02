June 2, 2021 KTSM 9 News at 6

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
9 News Investigates
State
National
Noticias En Español
Border Report
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Why Sun Metro is proposing fare increases after receiving millions in federal funding
Top Stories
Body found decomposed in Cd. Juárez, violence continues to rise
Top Stories
Policy forcing asylum seekers to remain in Mexico officially ends
Pot users welcome: Amazon won’t test jobseekers for cannabis
9-year-old driver, 4-year-old sister crash head-on into semitrailer on way to California from Utah
Video
KTSM’s Allergy Alert Forecast
Weather & Traffic
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
KTSM’s Allergy Alert Forecast
Top Stories
Andrea’s Forecast on 9
Top Stories
Weather on the go: Humidity and rain changes sticking throughout Wednesday’s forecast
Your 9-Day Forecast: T-Showers through the week; drying out Sunday; triple-digit heat returns
KTSM’s Allergy Alert Forecast
Celina’s Tuesday Forecast KTSM 9 News
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Locomotive FC
Chihuahuas
National Sports
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
Ketterer rejoins Locomotive FC following loan to Portland Timbers
Top Stories
Chihuahuas take series finale over OKC Dodgers, 9-4
Video
Top Stories
Locomotive FC creating scoring chances, searching for back of the net
Video
Aaron Jones flexes custom-made Taco Tote cleats in Green Bay
Video
UTEP football announces TV schedule for 2021 season
REPORT: Sulecki withdraws from fight against Munguia … again
Video
Japan 2020
Living Local
Let’s Cook El Paso
Texas Tech Tuesday
Wellness Wednesday
Sagebrush Church Services
EPLA Education Minute
Legal Matters
El Pawso Proud
Borderland Treasures
Healthy Mothers, Healthy Families
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Promotions
Past Contest Winners
Top Stories
Women-owned picnic business in El Paso offers customizable, affordable experience
Video
Top Stories
Del Sol Medical Center dedicates ‘Fallen Soldier Table’
El Paso’s Sangre Gitana to perform Gipsy Kings tribute concert in June
Dunkin’ of El Paso announces “Iced Coffee Day” to benefit the Joy in Childhood Foundation
Career Line with Mesilla Valley Transportation
Video
Studio 9
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Getting the Job
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
KTSM Mobile Apps
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
June 2, 2021 KTSM 9 News at 6
Alert Category
Posted:
Jun 2, 2021 / 04:39 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Jun 2, 2021 / 04:39 PM MDT