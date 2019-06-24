9 Stream Video

Skip to content
KTSM
El Paso
96°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Military
Education
Texas Politics
Crime
Immigration
Top Stories
Top Mexican official in El Paso outlines priorities
Top Stories
Department of Public Health to Offer Free HIV Testing
Government moves migrant kids from Clint facility after poor conditions exposed
Crash with serious injuries on Montana
Man suspected in Albuquerque double-homicide arrested in El Paso
Weather
Weather Cams
Top Stories
Monday Weather on the go: Another hot and dry day, rain/ storm chances this week
Top Stories
Friday Weather on the go: Windy and dry day, slight cool down this weekend
Top Stories
Thursday Weather on the go: A triple digit day expected, windy conditions return tomorrow
Wednesday Weather on the go: A triple digit day, winds increase later this week
Tuesday Weather on the go: Another warm afternoon, triple digit and windy days in sight
Monday Weather on the go: Hot and breezy afternoons, triple digits expected
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
National Sports
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
Kirby named next New Mexico State baseball coach
Top Stories
Long ball lifts Chihuahuas over Rainiers, 8-7
Top Stories
TASO approves seven-man high school football officiating crews in El Paso
Las Vegas tops Locomotive FC 1-0, unbeaten streak ends at nine
Chihuahuas rally to top Rainiers, 6-1
Will Power: Hernandez hosts football camp at Fort Bliss
Community
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
Cutting Edge
El Pawso Proud
Clear the Shelters
KTSM Hunger Fighters
Top Stories
College students use student loan money for more than just school
Top Stories
Ready One host weekend softball tournament
Top Stories
Will Power: Hernandez hosts football camp at Fort Bliss
All El Paso fire stations can now scan lost pets for microchips
Young cancer patient becomes honorary member of El Paso Locomotive FC
El Paso artists showcase work on utility boxes in Downtown
Studio 9
9 Stream
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Search
Search
Search
9 Stream Video