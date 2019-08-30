Greater El Paso Football Showcase People’s Choice

The Greater El Paso Football Showcase, the El Paso Nonprofit Exchange, and KTSM 9 News have partnered to bring you the People’s Choice Vote Campaign!

Here’s how it works: At every Game of the Week, you get to vote on the Player of the Week and the School with the Most Spirit. Voters at the games will text to cast their vote or use the donation portal below. Each vote is $1.00. The player and the school with the most votes at the end of the night will be announced on KTSM 9 Overtime.

The best part is the money raised will go toward 2019 scholarships to senior high school students which includes football, cheer, band, flags, choir, dance, ROTC, athletic trainers, media sports students, and managers.



