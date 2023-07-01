EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Destiny Church will be hosting its 4th Annual Live Fireworks at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 2 in Northeast El Paso.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature food trucks, face painting, jumping balloons and more.

The parking lot will open at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. The church is located at 9615 Dyer.

Additionally, Destiny Church is known for giving back to the El Paso community. The church has given over 300,000 pounds of food and 12,000 boxes of incidentals to families in need for over 20 years, according to a news release sent by the church.

The YWCA Transitional Living Center, Teen Challenge, The Reynolds House, Operation Hope, The Opportunity Center and Wounded Warrior Project are just a few of the organizations the church has supported over the years.

For more information about Destiny Church visit the website at destiny4me.com.