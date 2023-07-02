EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s almost time to wish the USA another happy birthday.

Tuesday is the July Fourth holiday and it marks 247 years since our rebellious, colonist ancestors declared their independence from England and King George III.

But did you know that the Continental Congress actually voted for independence on July 2, 1776 and formally adopted the Declaration of Independence two days later on July 4?

And most of the founding fathers didn’t actually sign the Declaration of Independence until August 1776.

Founder father John Adams, the future second president of the United States, predicted that the young nation would celebrate its freedom with celebrations every July, but on July 2.

“The Second Day of July 1776, will be the most memorable Epocha, in the History of America,” Adams wrote in a letter to his wife on July 3 of that year. “I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated, by succeeding Generations, as the great anniversary Festival.”

Adams reportedly was annoyed that the nation’s birthday was celebrated on July 2, contrary to his sense of historical accuracy, and he reportedly turned down many requests to speak or make appearances during his lifetime on the nation’s July Fourth holiday.

Still… while the country celebrates its birthday on a different day than imagined by Adams, he would definitely recognize the way we celebrate today — with fireworks, games, food, music and lots of fun.

Here are some other tidbits about July Fourth.