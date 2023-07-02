EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fourth of July is drawing closer and officials from the El Paso Fire Department and El Paso County are offering tips to ensure a safe holiday.

Officials remind everyone that fireworks are not allowed to be set off within the City of El Paso. People are allowed to use them out in the county as the Commissioners Court could not enforce restrictions due to the KBDI Index.

The KBDI index is used to assess the risk of fire. County Commissioner Iliana Holguin warned that even though fireworks are allowed in the county, not every space is meant for public use.

“A lot of times we hear the public going out to specific areas thinking that they’re in county-owned land or some other public-owned land but a lot of those areas are actually private property so just be aware of that as well,” Holguin said.

Firework vendors typically have areas where customers can use the product, but it is recommended by Holguin to reach out to them beforehand.

If fireworks are going to be a part of your holiday, the Fire Department warns families to watch out for their children and their pets. They could end up with serious burns if they accidently get within reach of a firework.

It is also recommended by El Paso Fire spokesman Enrique Duenas to have either a bucket of water or sand available so if a fire breaks out it can be put out quickly. There is an even higher risk this year as the Borderland continues to see triple-digit heat.

“We know at these events people are standing up for a few hours. There’s a lot of movement. Sometimes they are in the daylight which is when we have the most heat so make sure you are staying hydrated and by that, we mean water or maybe sports drink, not alcohol or coffee or anything like that, because that can have actually the opposite effect,” Duenas said.

