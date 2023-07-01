EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Art Association (EPAA) is inviting the community to attend the opening reception of “American Heritage: People: Places: Things” from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 1 at the Crossland Gallery located at 500 West Paisano.

Courtesy of El Paso Art Association

The gallery will celebrate the beauty, history and awesomeness of America, according to a news release sent by EPAA.

In this annual patriotic exhibit, 80 talented artists participated, including 37 local artists and 43 artists from the Fort Bliss Art & Hobby Center.

Participating local artists:

Ilse Angel

Pedro Aybar

Cesar Barraza

Paul Branham

Hector Castillo

Isidro Chavez

Dorian Clouser

Nina Cobb Walker

Lorita Cohen

John Collins

Tova Mae Collins

Robert Dozal

Franchesca Fresquez

Isela Garcia

Linda Hagen

Mark Hiett

Jean Holzenthaler

Kirsten Jedamzcik

Kathryn Johnson

Jean-Claude Linossi

John W. MacKenzie

Adrian L. Maisonet

Raafat Maximos

William Medina

Jazmyn Medrano

Heather Medrano

Jaime Medrano

Geraldine Nitzburg

Ramiro Ordonez

Trevor Pence

Wanda Richardson

Krystyna Robbins

Bert Saldana

Marina Savitsky

Patrick Singer

Michele Stone

Janace Walker “JunkDredz”

Participating Fort Bliss artists: