EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Art Association (EPAA) is inviting the community to attend the opening reception of “American Heritage: People: Places: Things” from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 1 at the Crossland Gallery located at 500 West Paisano.

Courtesy of El Paso Art Association

The gallery will celebrate the beauty, history and awesomeness of America, according to a news release sent by EPAA.

In this annual patriotic exhibit, 80 talented artists participated, including 37 local artists and 43 artists from the Fort Bliss Art & Hobby Center.

Participating local artists:

  • Ilse Angel
  • Pedro Aybar
  • Cesar Barraza
  • Paul Branham
  • Hector Castillo
  • Isidro Chavez
  • Dorian Clouser
  • Nina Cobb Walker
  • Lorita Cohen
  • John Collins
  • Tova Mae Collins
  • Robert Dozal
  • Franchesca Fresquez
  • Isela Garcia
  • Linda Hagen
  • Mark Hiett
  • Jean Holzenthaler
  • Kirsten Jedamzcik
  • Kathryn Johnson
  • Jean-Claude Linossi
  • John W. MacKenzie
  • Adrian L. Maisonet
  • Raafat Maximos
  • William Medina
  • Jazmyn Medrano
  • Heather Medrano
  • Jaime Medrano
  • Geraldine Nitzburg
  • Ramiro Ordonez
  • Trevor Pence
  • Wanda Richardson
  • Krystyna Robbins
  • Bert Saldana
  • Marina Savitsky
  • Patrick Singer
  • Michele Stone
  • Janace Walker “JunkDredz”

Participating Fort Bliss artists:

  • Aida Arvelo
  • Jillian Brailsford
  • Keshia Case
  • Natasha Cornejo
  • Kali Cornejo-Born
  • Lora Dabler
  • CMDR Archibald Davidson
  • Corianton Davis
  • Georgia P. Davis
  • Zoey Davis
  • SGM Bronson Este
  • Bronson Este Jr.
  • Lucy Flores
  • Robin Fox
  • Lydia Fox
  • Shelley Fredrick
  • Albert Fuller
  • SPC Ross Gilcrest
  • Tasha Gross
  • SGT Danya Hamoudi
  • COL Jessica Higa
  • Eric Hildreth
  • William Ketcherside
  • COL Jack Komar
  • Carrie Kukkola
  • SPC Nicholas LaSalvia
  • MSG Jeffery Lutz
  • Julia Muniz
  • PFC Nhonthaght
  • Indri O’Hara
  • CW3 Edward Ramsey
  • Bobbie Ramsey
  • Briana Shaw
  • Molly Shiprak
  • SFC Smart
  • MSG William Smith
  • Heather Snyder
  • Jennifer
  • Anne B
  • Rachel B
  • Ben C
  • Joy B
  • Katie B
  • Anonymous