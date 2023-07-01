EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Art Association (EPAA) is inviting the community to attend the opening reception of “American Heritage: People: Places: Things” from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 1 at the Crossland Gallery located at 500 West Paisano.
The gallery will celebrate the beauty, history and awesomeness of America, according to a news release sent by EPAA.
In this annual patriotic exhibit, 80 talented artists participated, including 37 local artists and 43 artists from the Fort Bliss Art & Hobby Center.
Participating local artists:
- Ilse Angel
- Pedro Aybar
- Cesar Barraza
- Paul Branham
- Hector Castillo
- Isidro Chavez
- Dorian Clouser
- Nina Cobb Walker
- Lorita Cohen
- John Collins
- Tova Mae Collins
- Robert Dozal
- Franchesca Fresquez
- Isela Garcia
- Linda Hagen
- Mark Hiett
- Jean Holzenthaler
- Kirsten Jedamzcik
- Kathryn Johnson
- Jean-Claude Linossi
- John W. MacKenzie
- Adrian L. Maisonet
- Raafat Maximos
- William Medina
- Jazmyn Medrano
- Heather Medrano
- Jaime Medrano
- Geraldine Nitzburg
- Ramiro Ordonez
- Trevor Pence
- Wanda Richardson
- Krystyna Robbins
- Bert Saldana
- Marina Savitsky
- Patrick Singer
- Michele Stone
- Janace Walker “JunkDredz”
Participating Fort Bliss artists:
- Aida Arvelo
- Jillian Brailsford
- Keshia Case
- Natasha Cornejo
- Kali Cornejo-Born
- Lora Dabler
- CMDR Archibald Davidson
- Corianton Davis
- Georgia P. Davis
- Zoey Davis
- SGM Bronson Este
- Bronson Este Jr.
- Lucy Flores
- Robin Fox
- Lydia Fox
- Shelley Fredrick
- Albert Fuller
- SPC Ross Gilcrest
- Tasha Gross
- SGT Danya Hamoudi
- COL Jessica Higa
- Eric Hildreth
- William Ketcherside
- COL Jack Komar
- Carrie Kukkola
- SPC Nicholas LaSalvia
- MSG Jeffery Lutz
- Julia Muniz
- PFC Nhonthaght
- Indri O’Hara
- CW3 Edward Ramsey
- Bobbie Ramsey
- Briana Shaw
- Molly Shiprak
- SFC Smart
- MSG William Smith
- Heather Snyder
- Jennifer
- Anne B
- Rachel B
- Ben C
- Joy B
- Katie B
- Anonymous