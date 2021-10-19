Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
104°
Sign Up
El Paso
104°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Texas Governor’s Debate
Newsletter Sign Up
KTSM Mobile Apps
Local
National
Politics from The Hill
Border Report
Noticias En Español
Views from the Anchor Desk
Coronavirus
Automotive News
Press Releases
Small Town Spotlight
Small-Town Spotlight Quiz
Top Stories
Pro-migrant caravan targets DeSantis and supporters
Video
Top Stories
Man shot by Las Cruces officers facing multiple charges
9 heat-related deaths reported on South Texas border
Video
Canine team helps foil smuggling try in Sierra Blanca
GOP gets its wish with Sheehy in Montana: ‘A blank …
Weather & Traffic
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Button in your car can be helpful amid heat, smoke
Video
Top Stories
Heat dome tackles Texas — but what is it?
Video
Top Stories
Tuesday Forecast: Another dangerously hot day
Video
Did a tsunami really hit Florida? Yes, sort of
Video
9 day forecast: Relief from heat in sight
Video
Monday Forecast: Hottest day of the year
Video
Sports
9 Overtime
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Chihuahuas
Locomotive FC
National Sports
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
Lawsuit against NM State coaches, players dismissed
Video
Top Stories
Former NM State lineman Lazarus Williams signs with …
Video
Top Stories
Former UTEP quarterback Kai Locksley released by …
Video
Chihuahuas’ Jantzen Witte named PCL Player of the …
Video
Locomotive FC signs defender Jose Carrillo from Irish …
Video
Chihuahuas fall, 7-2, to Rainiers in series finale
Video
Living Local
4th of July
Small Town Spotlight 2023
Estela’s Estrellas KTSM
FirstLight Financial Minute
Vado Speedway
El Paso ISD Education Minute
Remarkable Women 2023
WinterFest 2022
Puppy Picks 2022
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Health Headlines
Legal Matters
Get Moving Monday
Sagebrush Church Services
El Pawso Proud
Veterans Voices 2022
Events Calendar
Top Stories
More than $2.4M awarded under Healthy Eating Initiative
Illinois waitress surprised with $800 tip
Video
US reports first spread of malaria cases since 2003
Veteran community to benefit from virtual fundraiser
The More You Know
Diabetes, Now What? TMYK Phone Bank
The Joy of Giving Holiday Telethon
Studio 9
Dine with Nine
Contests
El Paso Waterpark Contest 2023
Past Contest Winners
Jobs
TransPerfect Job Board
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Ready to Work
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Advertise With Us
Search
Please enter a search term.
4th of July
Tuft & Needle’s Fourth of July sale is huge — and …
Top 4th of July Headlines
Popular products that are a must-have for the Fourth of …
How to stay safe firing up grill for July 4th
Best Fourth of July deals to shop this year
Celebrate Fourth of July at Ascarate Park
Las Cruces Fire Department urges firework safety
City urges community to microchip pets before July Fourth
More 4th of July
The best days to fly around the Fourth of July
Newsfeed Now
Back-to-back hurricanes more likely to happen: Study
Al-Qaida chief’s ‘pattern of life’ was key to death
Hospital bills $847 ‘facility fee’ for Zoom call
Good Samaritan helps rescue kids from icy pond
What’s next in ‘unprecedented’ case of truck driver …
Newsfeed Now: Biden unveils $1.75 trillion spending …
Newsfeed Now: Democrats push to wrap up negotiations …
Newsfeed Now: FDA panel backs Pfizer’s low-dose COVID-19 …
Newsfeed Now: Industry peers angry over deadly movie …
Newsfeed Now: Infrastructure Bill drawing toward …
Newsfeed Now: FBI IDs remains of Brian Laundrie; …
Newsfeed Now: FBI finds remains at Florida reserve …
Newsfeed Now: School official under fire for Holocaust …
Newsfeed Now: Gabby Petito’s family wants ‘vengeance’ …
View All Newsfeed Now
Latest from Border Report
Pro-migrant caravan targets DeSantis and supporters
9 heat-related deaths reported on South Texas border
1 year since 53 migrants died in truck left in San …
4 more arrested in smuggling event that killed 53
Texas town waits decades for clean water, sewage …
‘I am here legally’: Santos on traveling to border
CBP moves migrant medical care in South Texas
Bus drivers in league with migrant kidnappers
Santos in El Paso to discuss ‘border crisis’
7 decapitated bodies found in front of Guerrero church
Border Report
Newsfeed Now
Back-to-back hurricanes more likely to happen: Study
Al-Qaida chief’s ‘pattern of life’ was key to death
Hospital bills $847 ‘facility fee’ for Zoom call
Good Samaritan helps rescue kids from icy pond
What’s next in ‘unprecedented’ case of truck driver …
Newsfeed Now: Biden unveils $1.75 trillion spending …
Newsfeed Now: Democrats push to wrap up negotiations …
Newsfeed Now: FDA panel backs Pfizer’s low-dose COVID-19 …
Newsfeed Now: Industry peers angry over deadly movie …
Newsfeed Now: Infrastructure Bill drawing toward …
Newsfeed Now: FBI IDs remains of Brian Laundrie; …
Newsfeed Now: FBI finds remains at Florida reserve …
Newsfeed Now: School official under fire for Holocaust …
Newsfeed Now: Gabby Petito’s family wants ‘vengeance’ …
View All Newsfeed Now