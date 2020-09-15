2020 US Senate Race

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Washington-DC
Border Report
Coronavirus
Destination Texas
Top Stories
Nexstar to host live telecast of John Cornyn, MJ Hegar debate as they vie for U.S. Senate seat
Top Stories
‘Don’t think I’ve ever seen anything so horrible:’ Unexplained mass bird die-off stuns New Mexico
Video
Top Stories
El Paso Community College Theater brings plays to your screens
Video
LIVE: Trump signs Israel, UAE and Bahrain accords
Live
Study pinpoints risk factors for suicide among veterans
Video
Democratic campaign committee to spend $1 million to boost MJ Hegar’s election efforts
Traffic
Weather
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Top Stories
Weather on the go: Warming temperatures and cloudy conditions
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Gradual warm-up this week
Top Stories
Weather on the go: Below-average temperatures and scattered showers
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Seasonal temperatures this weekend
Weather on the go: Temperatures will warm-up into the weekend
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Slow warm-up through the weekend
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
UTEP
NMSU
Silver Star Nation
Locomotive FC
National Sports
Top Stories
El Paso’s high school football season begins at Eastwood with ‘Midnight Madness’
Video
Top Stories
Rams open SoFi Stadium in style with 20-17 win over Cowboys
Top Stories
Locomotive FC extends unbeaten streak to six with 2-1 win over San Antonio FC
Video
Texas scores early, often in 59-3 win over UTEP
Locomotive FC ready to host unbeaten San Antonio FC
Video
UTEP set to tangle with Texas, Miners 43.5-point underdogs
Video
Living Local
Back to School
El Pawso Proud
Legal Matters
El Paso Strong
Studio 9
Hispanic Heritage Month
Puppy Picks
Top Stories
Online petition calls UTEP to change ADA parking permit fees, University responds
Video
Top Stories
Americas High School student tests positive for COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
Free virtual workshops available at El Paso Museum of Art
Copayments for September and October waived for New Mexico families
Calling all Texas lottery lovers: lotto games go mobile
City of El Paso renames Robert E. Lee Road
Promotions
GECU Money Smart Monday
Good Water Guy Giveaway
Sanitize 915
Past Contest Winners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
2020 US Senate Race
Democratic campaign committee to spend $1 million to boost MJ Hegar’s election efforts
Poll: Trump, Biden still close in Texas; Cornyn ahead of Hegar
Video